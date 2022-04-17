WHEE sports

Sunday, April 17, 2022
The Pirates beat the Nats Sunday afternoon 5-3 winning the series 3-1. Saturday night 6-4 and lead the four-game series 2-1. The Nats begin a four-game homestand against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Dodgers, Giants and Rockies are tied at the top of the NL West. In the American League the Yankees and Blue Jays are tied in the AL East, the White Sox are in front in the AL Central and the Astros are first in the AL West.

