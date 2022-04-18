Monday, April 18, 2022
‘American Idol’ recap: Top 20 revealed

ABC/Christopher Willard

The results are in!

After the Top 24 performed last week, it was up to America to vote to save their favorites on ﻿American Idol. The results of those votes were revealed Sunday night during a three-hour episode filled with performances from the Top 20, as well as, some of the show’s past favorites like last year’s winner Chayce BeckhamAlejandro, and Phillip Phillips.

After Platinum ticket holder Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the competition last week, that meant three more singing hopefuls would be sent home this week. So who made it into the Top 20?

Meet the Top 20:
Emryson Flora: “Tell Me You Love Me” Demi Lovato
Mike Parker: “Chasing After You” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
Tristen Gressett: “Sacrifice” The Weeknd 
Sage: “Rhiannon” Fleetwood Mac
Jay: “You Know I’m No Good” Amy Winehouse 
Nicolina: “Edge of Seventeen” Stevie Nicks
Jacob Moran: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder
Huntergirl: “Heartbreak Down” Huntergirl 
Elli Rowe: “Somewhere Only We Know” Keane
Dan Marshall: “Friends In Low Places” Garth Brooks
Ava Maybee: “Anyone” Demi Lovato
Allegra: “Free Fallin'” Tom Petty
Noah Thompson: “Falling” Harry Styles
Leah Marlene: “Heal” Tom Odell
Christian Guardino: “Imagine” John Lennon 
Fritz Hager: “when the party’s over” Billie Eilish
Katyrah Love: “Dream” Bishop Briggs
Cameron Whitcomb: “Changes” Black Sabbath
Cadence Baker: “Train Wreck” James Arthur
Lady K: “Love On The Brain” Rihanna 

Eliminated:
Sir Blayke, Scarlet, Danielle Finn

The Top 20 will dwindle down again when American Idol returns tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

