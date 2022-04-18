Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment﻿'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' ﻿tops box office, ﻿earns $150 million...
NewsEntertainment

﻿’Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ ﻿tops box office, ﻿earns $150 million overseas

staff
By staff
0
3
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, opened in the number-one spot at the box office, earning an estimated $43 million over the weekend. Overseas, the fantasy film — brought to life by an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and more, and with Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald — racked up $150 million, bringing its global total to just over $193 million.

Last week’s number-one film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, dropped to second, earning an additional $30 million domestically during its second weekend in theaters, surpassing the $100 million mark domestically and doubling that internationally, with an estimated $231.8 million total.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum‘s rom-com The Lost City held on to the third spot at the box office, securing another $6.5 million in its fourth week of release, bringing its global tally to $88.2 million.

Earning an additional $6.2 million over the holiday weekend was Everything Everywhere All at Once. Its international total now sits at $18 million.

Rounding out the top five is the Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg-led Father Stu, which earned opened to $5.7 million domestically, for a grand total of $8 million since last Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘90210’ star Brian Austin Green battles ulcerative colitis: What to know about the condition
Next articleWhite House Easter Egg Roll returns after two years
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE