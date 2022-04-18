In Brief: Tom Hanks reunited with airhead ‘Cast Away’ co-star, and more

Tom Hanks‘ throwing out the first pitch of the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener on Friday night reunited him with a former big-screen co-star. Hanks was introduced to the fans along with Wilson the volleyball, one of his only screen partners in the 2000 hit Cast Away. As reported, longtime Cleveland fan Hanks threw his pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father was the first Black player in the American League…

We’ve lost another Seinfeld mom. Just weeks after the passing of Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother on the ‘90s sitcom, comes news of the death of Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mom on the show. Her manager confirmed to KABC’s George Pennacchio that she died of natural causes early Friday morning at age 93. Sheridan also had a recurring role on ALF and appeared in numerous Broadway shows. She chronicled her romance with James Dean in her 2000 book, Dizzy & Jimmy. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law…

Saturday Night Live has announced that The Power of the Dog Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch will return to Studio 8H to host on May 7, the day after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters. Arcade Fire will be the musical guest, their sixth turn on the long-running sketch show…

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have a new trailer to another entry in the Boss Baby franchise. Once again, Alec Baldwin voices the business-suited title role in the animated series Boss Baby: Back in the Crib. In this follow-up to 2021’s film The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, Baldwin’s Theodor Templeton is accused of embezzlement. The film debuts May 19…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.