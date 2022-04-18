Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentJay Leno explains what the "most disturbing" part of the Will Smith...
NewsEntertainment

Jay Leno explains what the “most disturbing” part of the Will Smith Oscars situation was to him

staff
By staff
0
8
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

In a conversation with the Palm Beach Daily News, stand-up legend and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno sounded off on the infamous Will Smith Oscar incident.

Leno noted, “To me, the thing that’s most disturbing wasn’t the slap, because he was kind of smirking after he slapped [Chris Rock],” Leno said. “It was the yelling of the obscenities. Then you go, ‘Whoa. What’s going on here?’ This is real anger.”

Leno noted how out of character the situation seemed for Smith, who he called a “good guy.” Jay also cracked wise about the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ investigating the slap, before deciding to ban Smith for 10 years.

“What are you investigating?” Leno asked.

“It had to be the most recorded assault in history. I saw the back of his shoe, I saw Chris’ ear. There were so many cameras on this incident. What are you investigating? I know sometimes things are just what they appear to be.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn Brief: Tom Hanks reunited with airhead ‘Cast Away’ co-star, and more
Next articleDeath toll in South Africa floods rises to 443, with thousands left homeless
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE