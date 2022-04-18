Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentKevin Costner back in the saddle with Western movie 'Horizon'
NewsEntertainment

Kevin Costner back in the saddle with Western movie ‘Horizon’

staff
By staff
0
1
Paramount+

Yellowstone star and producer Kevin Costner is getting back in the saddle with another Western project, this one a feature film called Horizon, according to Deadline, which reports that Warner Bros. and New Line have possed up with him.

Costner, a veteran of the genre for decades before his current hit series, will star, produce, and direct what the trade calls a period film, set during the perilous 15 years before and after the Civil War.

Dances with Wolves Oscar winner Costner is co-writing the project with Jon Baird, with whom he wrote a 2015 bestseller called The Explorers Guild.

In a statement, WB’s chairman Toby Emmerich said of the Horizon partnership, “Kevin’s ambitious vision for this story is the perfect crystallization of his affinity for the American West and his passion to bring this turning point in its history to life with all the human drama, cultural complexity and immense scope it deserves.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Better Call Saul’ ﻿sixth and final season is an action-packed rollercoaster ride
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE