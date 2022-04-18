(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

James DePaulma, 55, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Willie Grant Jr., 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nathaniel Hairston, 37, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Myrtle Ann Young Long, 78, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

prior to the service at the church and other times at the family home. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Long family.

William Cecil Moyer, 51, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Melvin Warner Parcell, 94, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. and other times at the home of Lisa Teague. Burial will follow the services at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Parcell family.

Lareatha T. Patterson died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

George W. Penn, 94, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Alice Louise Jones Riggins transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Joyce Enright Varn, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home on Devine Street in Columbia, S.C., with a reception immediately following.

Clory Witcher, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dwight Cecil Wright, 75, of Critz, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church in Stuart, Va. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wright family.