Monday, April 18, 2022
Rain with a high of 45 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Low pressure will pass across the Mid-Atlantic Region today resulting in widespread soaking rain. Cold air arriving from the north will allow for mixed wintry precipitation for the higher elevations of Virginia and West Virginia. Accumulating snow is expected for the higher elevations north of Interstate 64.

Temperatures today will rise very little. Combine that with a stiff east wind and it will be a cold wet, raw day. As the weather system moves out of the area tonight, the rain will give way to dry, cool, and breezy conditions for Tuesday. Snow showers and flurries may linger across the mountains.

During the later half of the week, a ridge of high pressure will develop across the southeastern U.S. resulting in warm springlike weather for the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
