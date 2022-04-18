Community Calendar

Monday, April 18

Henry County PSA meets at 5:30 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.

American Legion Home Dillard Post 78 meets at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive in Fieldale.

Tuesday, April 19

Greater Bassett monthly meeting, 10 a.m. at the Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall.

The Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Job Fair at P&HCC in Patrick County hosted by the Chamber of Commerce from 2-6 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, April 20

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Bassett Branch Library.

Community meal at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve your meal.

Thursday, April 21

Pancake day from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. by the Martinsville Kiwanis Club uptown Martinsville on Broad Street in the parking lot. $7 per ticket.

Pastels and Mocktails art class, 3:30 p.m. at the Patrick County Branch Library. Call 276-694-3352 to register.

Ararat Ruritan Club town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Brad Simmons and Rob Martin will talk about Patrick County government and schools.

Friday, April 22

Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. with The Hard Times Band, 3561 Huntington Trail, $8, 276-732-5398.

Saturday, April 23

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building, Calloway Drive.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

DRBA rain barrel workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pickle and Ash Restaurant in Stuart.

11th Annual Pig Cooking Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Center.

Earth Day Family Day, April 23, 2022, 11 am, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Admission Free. Celebrate Earth Day at this fun Family Day for all ages. Create crafts using recycled materials. Complimentary snacks. This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Marker dedication at 2 p.m. at Griffith Valley in Woolwine for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander by the Patrick Henry DAR Chapter.

Grapes and Grains wine and brandy tasting from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction, dress is safari chic or dressy casual, $50 per person, tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased online or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theater; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Sunday, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

Tuesday, April 26

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Thursday, April 28

Sam Worthington of Lee Enterprises and Publisher of the Roanoke times will show you how to market your business using 3-commerce in today’s evolving digital world. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with light refreshments at the Martinsville Uptown Partnership Office, 42 Franklin Street in Martinsville. Seating is limited. If you can’t attend, you can join remotely by using this link: https://leeenterprises.zoom.us/j/97594324663?pwd=KzZoK3VVeHJCeGhGdmOrQzBLcWVaUT09. Contact Kathy Deacon to reserve your seat at 276-212-2060.

Friday, April 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack April 29, 2022, 6 pm, Gravely-Lester Art Garden $20 General Admission, Kick back in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party. After Jack will perform hot folk from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Clyde Hooker Award Nominations, Nominations Due: April 29, 2022. Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, April 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Thursday, May 5

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Saturday, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Tuesday, May 10

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.