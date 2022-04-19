ABC renews ‘The Goldbergs’ for tenth season

ABC/Scott Everett White

ABC’s family sitcom The Goldbergs will return, according to the show’s Twitter account.

The series, which weathered the death of cast member George Segal last March, and the December exit of series patriarch Jeff Garlin, following bullying allegations on set, has been renewed by ABC for a tenth season.

The Hollywood Reporter also adds that its producers Sony Pictures Television has left an option open for the ’80s-set show to return for an 11th season.

