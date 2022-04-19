Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

staff
By staff
0
4
Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday that he and model Georgina Rodríguez were mourning the death of their infant son.

Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, announced they were expecting twins in an Instagram post from October 2021. The couple said an infant daughter arrived safely.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a joint statement from the couple shared to social media on Monday began. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the statement continued. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The pair’s statement concluded, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter. The Manchester United forward has three other children from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRussia-Ukraine live updates: Russian military calls on Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender
Next articleWeekend of mass shootings highlights rise in gun deaths
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE