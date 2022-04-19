Tuesday, April 19, 2022
In Brief: CBS gets more 'Talk,' and more

CBS has renewed its chat show The Talk for a 13th season. Show hosts Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood all made the announcement during Monday’s installment of the syndicated program. The series has undergone several high-profile staff shakeups, including Sharon Osbourne‘s on-set argument regarding racism that led to her ouster last July. Original co-host Julie Chen stepped down in 2018, after her husband, former CBS head Les Moonves, became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal…

Rio Hackford, a character actor who appeared Swingers, and later performed in that movie’s writer, Jon Favreau‘s, series The Mandalorian, has died at 51. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Hackford, who also appeared in Pam & Tommy, and American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, as well as HBO’s Treme, had been suffering from an unspecified illness. Hackford was the son of Oscar-winning filmmaker Taylor Hackford. He was memorialized in a photo posted on Instagram by his stepmother, Helen Mirren, who called him “El Rio”…

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is in final talks to star in the Warner Bros.’ live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft, which Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess is on board to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Minecraft, which allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds, reached 100 million users just a few years following its 2011 debut. It’s the latest movie based on a video game to hit the big screen, following the success of Ryan ReynoldsFree Guy last year, and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earlier this month…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

