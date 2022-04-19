‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ is 20: Nia Vardalos shares lesson she learned from making the film

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

The hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released 20 years ago today.

In honor of the anniversary, Nia Vardalos, who played Toula Portokalos in the film, reflected on writing the script for the film and detailed what she learned from the initial pushback she received.

Sharing a thread on Twitter centered on the 20-year anniversary, Vardalos wrote, “When agents/managers said my script wasn’t good and actors shouldn’t write, I recall wondering why they were angry. They fired me.”

“So, I changed the material into a solo stage show,” she continued. “@RitaWilson saw the play and said, ‘this should be a movie.’ I handed her my screenplay, this creator & producer got the film made with me as the lead. We premiered in 106 theaters, expanded to more, ran for over a year.”

Vardalos, who received an Oscar nomination for best screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for best actress for the film, also commented on the mixed reactions it received.

“People full of love loved it, and again some were snide, hateful,” Vardalos said.

The film, produced by Rita Wilson, her husband Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, ended up grossing $368 million worldwide.

