Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Parker concedes after failing to qualify

Congressional candidate Parker concedes after losing primary nomination
“I congratulate Josh Throneburg, the Democratic nominee for Congress in Virginia’s 5th District.”
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

