Sunny and breezy with a high of 54 today

There is a freeze warning that goes into effect at 2 a.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. on Wednesday with temperatures as low as 30 expected for portions of Virginia and North Carolina from the Blue Ridge to the Piedmont, including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Appomattox, Buckingham, Halifax, South Boston, Martinsville, Mount Airy, Eden, Reidsville, Yadkinville and Yanceyville. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Below normal temperatures are expected into Wednesday…then trending warmer for the second half of the week. Cold High Pressure from Canada will move across the

area today and tonight promoting below normal temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected areawide tonight. A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon, with southwest winds allowing for the return of warmer weather for the second half of the week.

