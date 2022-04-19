Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny and breezy with a high of 54 today
Dailies

Sunny and breezy with a high of 54 today

staff
By staff
0
12184
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is a freeze warning that goes into effect at 2 a.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. on Wednesday with temperatures as low as 30 expected for portions of Virginia and North Carolina from the Blue Ridge to the Piedmont, including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Appomattox, Buckingham, Halifax, South Boston, Martinsville, Mount Airy, Eden, Reidsville, Yadkinville and Yanceyville. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Below normal temperatures are expected into Wednesday…then trending warmer for the second half of the week. Cold High Pressure from Canada will move across the
area today and tonight promoting below normal temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected areawide tonight. A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon, with southwest winds allowing for the return of warmer weather for the second half of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article15-year-old girl stabbed to death by intruder at California high school
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE