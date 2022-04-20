In Brief: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck re-teaming for Nike drama, and more

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again, this time for the true-life story of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They’re reportedly in the process of finalizing a feature project for Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports that the duo will write, produce and co-star in together and that Affleck will direct. Damon will portray Vaccarro, while Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight in a story about Nike’s longshot effort to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-80s. The project will mark Affleck’s first time directing a feature starring his long-time pal, Damon. The two were most recently seen on screen together in filmmaker Ridley Scott‘s medieval drama The Last Duel, last year…

After a decade and more than 20 films with the Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure is bolting from the family-friendly network and moving to Great American Channels. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family,” the Full House alum said in a statement on Tuesday. In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, said in part, “We respect [Candace’s] decision and thank her for her many contributions.” While TVLine reports that Bure’s GAC deal is exclusive to romcoms and holiday movies, leaving the possibility for more Aurora Teagarden Mysteries for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel, the Hallmark spokesperson tells Us, the network, “will air existing [Aurora Teagarden] movies [but have] no plans for new ones”…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage helmer Andy Serkis is directing an animated adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novella Animal Farm for Aniventure and his own company, The Imaginarium, according to Deadline. The satirical 1945 novella follows a group of farm animals that rebel against their human owner, in hopes of creating an equal, free and happy society. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Serkis says he hopes “to make our version of Orwell’s ever relevant masterpiece, emotionally powerful, humorous, and relatable for all ages. A tale not only for our times, but for generations to come.” Serkis can currently be seen playing Alfred in Matt Reeves‘ global smash The Batman…

