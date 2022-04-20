Julianne Hough tests positive for COVID, will miss several Broadway ‘POTUS’ shows

Julianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an Instagram Story late Tuesday night, the 33-year-old actress and dancer announced her test results and revealed that she’ll have to miss a few performances of her Broadway show POTUS.
“Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,” Julianne wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return,” she continued. “Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show! Julianne xoxo.”
POTUS, which opened last week, also stars Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams.
