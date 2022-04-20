Julianne Hough tests positive for COVID, will miss several Broadway ‘POTUS’ shows

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Julianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram Story late Tuesday night, the 33-year-old actress and dancer announced her test results and revealed that she’ll have to miss a few performances of her Broadway show POTUS.

“Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,” Julianne wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return,” she continued. “Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show! Julianne xoxo.”

﻿POTUS﻿, which opened last week, also stars Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams.

