Mom dumped in son’s hockey bag allegedly had affair with handyman accused of killing her: Police

(NEW YORK) — A New York City mother found stabbed to death inside a duffel bag was allegedly killed by a handyman she’d been having an off-and-on affair with for two years, the NYPD said.

The suspect, David Bonola, was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday, days after he allegedly dumped Orsolya Gaal’s body in her son’s hockey bag, police said at a news conference Thursday.

Bonola, 44, allegedly stabbed 51-year-old Gaal dozens of times at her Queens home early Saturday morning while her 13-year-old son was upstairs, according to police sources.

Police described it as a domestic dispute, saying “their relationship was considered at an end.”

After the murder, police believe Bonola sent a text message to Gaal’s husband from her phone that referenced a previous crime and indicated the rest of the family was in danger. Police said there was no past crime and no danger to Gaal’s husband and two children.

Authorities said Bonola was seen on video rolling the duffel bag, leaving a bloody trail behind him.

After disposing of the body, Bonola allegedly fled through a park, where police said they found his jacket.

Gaal’s body was found Saturday morning.

Bonola turned himself in Wednesday night after officers canvassed his Queens neighborhood, according to police sources. He’s charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Bonola “made incriminating statements” but he didn’t elaborate.

