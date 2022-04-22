Friday, April 22, 2022
'Bright' sequel, Nat Geo show reportedly stung by Will Smith's Oscars slap
‘Bright’ sequel, Nat Geo show reportedly stung by Will Smith’s Oscars slap

“Bright” — Netflix/Matt Kennedy

Will Smith‘s Oscar night slap continues to reverberate through his career.

Bloomberg reports Netflix has “abandoned” a sequel to the 2017 fantasy film Bright, in which Smith starred an LAPD officer dealing with a literal troll partner, in a world in which mythical creatures are real.

The film was a hit for the streaming service, and at the time sent a shockwave through the movie industry, as it was one of Netflix’s first “gets” of a big-screen star to its original productions.

Also, National Geographic has reportedly bumped the start of Pole to Pole, which was to be Smith’s third Nat Geo series, following 2018’s One Strange Rock, and the more recent Welcome to EarthPole to Pole, which would have Smith visiting the top and the bottom of the planet, was supposed to get underway in three weeks. Production is now slated to start in the fall.

