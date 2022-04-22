Crash in Franklin County result in deaths of two Collinsville residents

Friday, April 22, 2022
By staff
Photo by Kimberly Snowdy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Thursday (Apr 21) at 5:29 p.m. on Route 220, at the intersection of Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County.

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was crossing Route 220 and failed to yield the right-of-way. The Cruze was struck by a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was traveling north on Route 220.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Wallace Lester Gusler, 90, and the passenger was identified as Ruby Zelma Gusler, 86, both of Collinsville, Va. Mr. and Mrs. Gusler were wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

