Cristiano Ronaldo shares first family photo after newborn son’s death

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are “grateful” for their newborn daughter.

After revealing the devastating loss of their newborn son on Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a family photo and thank fans for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received in the past few days.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the pair wrote in the caption, alongside the snap which shows them with Ronaldo’s three children from previous relationships and their two children together.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” the Manchester United forward, 37, and the model, 28, continued. “Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

The caption concluded, “Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

When announcing the death of their “baby boy,” which they called “the greatest pain that any parent can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodríguez said that “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment.”

The duo first announced they were expecting twins in an Instagram post from October 2021.

