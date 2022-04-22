Friday, April 22, 2022
Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons travel through space and time in trailer for ‘Night Sky’

Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons play an elderly couple with a huge secret in the Amazon’s upcoming series Night Sky

As the new trailer reveals, the pair have for decades kept hidden that there’s a portal through space and time hidden in their basement, leading to a deserted alien planet. 

“You can’t beat the view,” Simmons’ Franklin York quips to his onscreen wife, Irene, during one of their many visits.

As they’re reaching the end of their lives, the couple debate whether to let anybody else in on their home’s most interesting feature.

However, as Amazon teases, “when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.”

The series, which also stars Shadowhunters vet Chai Hansen and Mare of Easttown‘s Kiah McKirnan, debuts May 20 on Prime Video.

