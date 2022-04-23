(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Arizona Church “Zonie” Brown, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.

Randolph Gordan Cox, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 P. M. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Snow Creek. The family will receive friends and family at the wife’s home on Figsboro Road. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gail D. Hairston, 57, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Raymond B. Hundley, 95, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Family Cemetery on Henry Road. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Mae Lois Roy Keen, 89, of Martinsville, Va., died Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 Noon at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Hines Funeral Services is in charge.

Charity Martin, 91, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Arrangements are by Hairston Funeral Home.

Shirley H. Painter, of Ridgeway, Va., died Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church, 1978 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett.

Vershawn Penn, 47, of Hardy, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Anthony Santillo Jr., 87, of Concord, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

A celebration of life service for Dr. George P. Scouras will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church Street, Martinsville, Va.

James E. Scruggs, 78, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dr. Arthur Michael Sleeper, 77, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Services will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Edward J. Thomas, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.