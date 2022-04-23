WHEE sports

Baseball: P&HCC at Southwest VA at 1 p.m. DH

Softball: Gaston College at P&HCC, 2 p.m. DH

The Nats fall to 6-10 on the season with a 7-1 loss yesterday to the Giants. The Nats have lost their last 3 games in a row. The two teams play again today at 1:05 p.m. and the game can be heard on WHEE-AM1370.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Dodgers lead in the NL West. In the American League the Blue Jays are atop the AL East, the Guardians are in front in the AL Central and the Mariners and Angels are tied for first in the AL West.