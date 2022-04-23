Saturday, April 23, 2022
Mostly sunny with a high of 81 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will remain over the area through Monday. Unseasonably warm temperatures with only isolated mountain showers are expected through Monday. By Tuesday, a cold front will move through the region bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy and much colder conditions will follow behind the front for the later half of next week with a freeze and frost likely across much of the area by Thursday and Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

