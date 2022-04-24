Community Calendar

Sunday, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

Monday, April 25

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. to noon at the YMCA with fresh, affordable food accepting debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

NCI Celebration and presentation of awards at 5 p.m.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Rocky Mount.

City Council Southside Neighborhood tour at 5:30 p.m. and then meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin Street.

Magna Vista High School spring band concert at 7 p.m. in the auditorium featuring the concert band, jazz band and winter guard.

Tuesday, April 26

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Painting field of sunflowers from 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd in Studio 107 in Uptown Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, April 27

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Free community meal from 5-5:45 p.m. drive thru at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, April 28

Sam Worthington of Lee Enterprises and Publisher of the Roanoke times will show you how to market your business using 3-commerce in today’s evolving digital world. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with light refreshments at the Martinsville Uptown Partnership Office, 42 Franklin Street in Martinsville. Seating is limited. If you can’t attend, you can join remotely by using this link: https://leeenterprises.zoom.us/j/97594324663?pwd=KzZoK3VVeHJCeGhGdmOrQzBLcWVaUT09. Contact Kathy Deacon to reserve your seat at 276-212-2060.

Grand opening of the Chief Tassel building with tours at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Clyde Hooker Award Nominations, Nominations Due: April 29, 2022. Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Sounds of the Stage – A Broadway Revue, 5:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show. $5 for the show and $15 includes dinner. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.

Garden Party featuring After Jack April 29, 2022, 6 pm, Gravely-Lester Art Garden $20 General Admission, Kick back in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party. After Jack will perform hot folk from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, 276-732-5398.

Saturday, April 30

Altrusa spring yard sale: 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church fellowship hall, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville.

Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale from 8 a.m. until noon at Rotary Building in Stuart.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Drug take-back from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

Thursday, May 5

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Saturday, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Tuesday, May 10

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.