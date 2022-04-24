WHEE sports

Baseball: Cleveland CC at P&HCC at 1 p.m. DH

Softball: P&HCC at Southwest VA at 1 p.m.

The Giants beat the Nats 5-2 Saturday afternoon handing them their fourth loss in a row. The Nats are now 6-11 on the season. The two teams play this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. and the game can be heard on WHEE-AM1370.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Dodgers lead in the NL West. In the American League the Blue Jays are atop the AL East, the Guardians are in front in the AL Central and the Mariners are first in the AL West.