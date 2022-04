National Weather Service

Discussion:

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will remain over the area through Monday keeping unseasonably warm temperatures in place. A cold front will arrive early Tuesday and move through the region during the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected with the front, especially across the Piedmont Tuesday afternoon. Breezy and cooler conditions will follow behind the front for the later half of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: