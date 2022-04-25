(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Paul Wilmer Cannaday, 69, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cannaday family.

William Franklin Carrico, 83, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. All services will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Carrico family.

Helen Jane Cook, 97, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Joan Fontaine, 75, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Wallace and Ruby Gusler, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gusler family.

H. Harvey Hairfield, 83, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was originally from Martinsville. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Bliley’s Funeral Home in Richmond. The family will lay him to rest with a private service.

Janette Goins Hairston, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. The interment will be in Carver Memorial Gardens in Martinsville, Va. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home is in charge.

Charity Martin, 91, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Arrangements are by Hairston Funeral Home.

Benjamin Fitzgerald Moore, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Vershawn Penn, 47, of Hardy, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Anthony Santillo Jr., 87, of Concord, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The funeral will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge.

James E. Scruggs, 78, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Virginia Sexton, 77, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sexton family.

Peggy Anne Epperly Smart, 82, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away on April 8, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Wright Funeral Service chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Barbara Martin Tatum, 88, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her home. All funeral services were private. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Tatum Family.

Edward J. Thomas, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Rosie E. Trent, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Shirley A. Wilson, 76, of Danville, Va. died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.