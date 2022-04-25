Smith Mountain Lake saw the most boating incidents of any body of water in Virginia for a second year in 2021, nearly doubling other frequent high-incident locations such as
Lake Anna and the Chesapeake Bay. The results were part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ 2021 Recreational Boating Incident Summary.
Smith Mountain Lake tops list in boating incidents
