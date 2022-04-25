Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeNewsLocalSmith Mountain Lake tops list in boating incidents
NewsLocal

Smith Mountain Lake tops list in boating incidents

staff
By staff
0
1
Smith Mountain Lake tops list in boating incidents
Courtesy: Virginia.org

Smith Mountain Lake saw the most boating incidents of any body of water in Virginia for a second year in 2021, nearly doubling other frequent high-incident locations such as
Lake Anna and the Chesapeake Bay. The results were part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ 2021 Recreational Boating Incident Summary.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

Obituaries

Sunny with a high of 84 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE