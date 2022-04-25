WHEE sports

Final

San Francisco Giants: 12, Washington Nationals: 3

Winning Pitcher: Logan Webb (2-1)

Losing Pitcher: Joan Adon (1-3)

Save: None

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (6-12)

-Keibert Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a hit by pitch and a run scored…It was his team-high sixth multi-hit game of the season…He has recorded multi-hit efforts in three of his last five games, going 6-for-15 (.400) with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI…Ruiz has just six strikeouts in 55 plate appearances this season…Entering the day, his 11.8% strikeout rate ranked fifth in the National League…With four plate appearances, his strikeout rate dropped to 10.9%.

-Yadiel Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored…It was his first home run of the season…His three RBI tied his single game career-high (Done 5x, last: Sept. 7, 2021 at ATL).

-César Hernández had his fifth multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 with a double…He has hit safely in 14 of 18 games this season.

-With a single in the second inning, Lane Thomas has now reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games and has hit safely in seven of his last 10 games…His stolen base was his first of the year.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (11-5)

-Joc Pederson went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored…This marked his 18th career multi-home run game and first of 2022 (last: June 18, 2021 vs. Miami)…Pederson’s first inning home run was his 24th career lead-off home run and first since June 18, 2021 vs. Chicago (NL)…It was the second time Pederson has hit a lead-off homer vs. the Nationals (Other: May 10, 2019 off Aníbal Sánchez)…It was San Francisco’s first lead-off home run this season.

-The Giants have scored 42 runs in innings one through three this season…Entering the day San Francisco led Major League Baseball scoring in the first three innings…Against the Nationals, the Giants scored 12 runs this weekend in the first three innings of play…Their 12 runs scored were the second-most in a single game this season and 15 hits were tied for the most in a single game (most: 13 runs on 15 hits vs. San Diego on April 12).

-Wilmer Flores extended his team-high hitting streak to five games…Flores went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored…He is 8-for-20 (.400) with a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored since starting the streak on April 20 at New York (NL)…It was his second three-hit game of the season (Other: Game One April 12 vs. San Diego).

NEXT

The Nats are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at home against the Marlins Tuesday night.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Dodgers lead in the NL West. In the American League the Blue Jays and Yankees are tied atop the AL East, the Twins are in front in the AL Central and the Mariners are first in the AL West.