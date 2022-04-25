Monday, April 25, 2022
Sunny with a high of 84 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A strong ridge of high pressure over the area today will drift slowly east. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today. A cold front will arrive from the west early Tuesday bringing showers and a few thunderstorms, especially across the Piedmont during the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler conditions will follow for Wednesday through Friday. A weak weather system may bring a few showers to the mountains Saturday. Temperatures will be below seasonal normals Wednesday through Friday, slowly moderating to near normal levels by the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
