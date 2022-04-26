‘Blue Bloods’ will be back on the beat for season 13

CBS/John Paul Filo

Ahead of its 12th season finale of Blue Bloods on May 6, CBS has announced it has re-upped its hit cop drama for a 13th season.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” says CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement.

The Friday night series, which Tom Selleck stars as New York City’s Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the head of a family of cops, remains one of the network’s most popular shows.

Adds Kahl, “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level.”

The series also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Tony winner Len Cariou.

