Ewan McGregor reportedly marries former ‘Fargo’ co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GreenSlate

Ewan McGregor, star of the Star Wars prequels and of the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, apparently tied the knot over the weekend with his girlfriend, former Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

People reports the pair tied the knot at their Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles home.

Just close friends and family were invited to the “intimate” ceremony, where 51-year-old McGregor, and 37-year-old Winstead, who also starred with him in Birds of Prey, made it official.

“It was lovely and joyful,” a source tells the magazine.

The pair met back on FX’s Fargo in 2016, and at the time they were both married. Winstead divorced her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, while McGregor legally split from wife Eve Mavrakis that year as well.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed a son, Laurie, in June of 2021.

