Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentEwan McGregor reportedly marries former 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead
NewsEntertainment

Ewan McGregor reportedly marries former ‘Fargo’ co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

staff
By staff
0
10
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GreenSlate

Ewan McGregor, star of the Star Wars prequels and of the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, apparently tied the knot over the weekend with his girlfriend, former Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

People reports the pair tied the knot at their Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles home.

Just close friends and family were invited to the “intimate” ceremony, where 51-year-old McGregor, and 37-year-old Winstead, who also starred with him in Birds of Prey, made it official.

“It was lovely and joyful,” a source tells the magazine.

The pair met back on FX’s Fargo in 2016, and at the time they were both married. Winstead divorced her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, while McGregor legally split from wife Eve Mavrakis that year as well.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed a son, Laurie, in June of 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn Brief: ‘The Batman’ scores for HBO Max, and more
Next articleFight for Melissa Lucio’s exoneration continues after stay of execution granted
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE