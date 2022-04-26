Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

Allison Joyce/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

TSA officers spotted the gun at the checkpoint and called airport police.

Individuals can face fines up to $13,000 for a second offense, according to TSA.

It was not immediately clear if Cawthorn faces any charges. The congressman’s office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

