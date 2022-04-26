Suspect arrested in death of 10-year-old girl found near walking trail

Chippewa Falls Police Department

(CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc.) — Police said Tuesday they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found on a Wisconsin walking trail.

Lily Peters, a fourth grader, was reported missing by her father on Sunday night, said police in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis.

Lily had been at her aunt’s house on Sunday and never made it home that night, police said.

On Sunday night officers found Lily’s bike in the woods by a walking trail near her aunt’s house, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Lily’s body was found in a wooded area near the walking trail, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference.

On Tuesday evening, Kelm said the police arrested an unidentified juvenile suspect who was not a stranger to the girl. Kelm said that the suspect was known to the family.

“While nothing will bring back Lily Peters, we are grateful to deliver the news of an arrest to the family,” he said at a news conference.

The chief said the police received over 200 tips, and some were critical to the arrest.

The investigation was ongoing. Kelm had earlier said police are considering this a homicide investigation.

ABC News’ Matt Foster and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

