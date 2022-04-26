Theater owners will reportedly get a sneak peek at ‘Avatar 2’ on Wednesday

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On Wednesday, theater owners will reportedly get an eyeful of the long-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time: Avatar.

The Hollywood Reporter says Oscar-winning director James Cameron will show peeks of Avatar 2 at the annual CinemaCon expo, currently underway in Las Vegas. Disney, which purchased the Avatar property with its purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, does have an exhibition Wednesday morning, but the studio is officially being tight-lipped on what projects will be teased.

Also in the works, according to THR, is some technical collaboration between Cameron’s Lightstorm production house and nationwide exhibitors: Cameron’s original Avatar in 2009 represented the bleeding-edge in 3D filmmaking, and the movie’s record-breaking success helped get theaters in line with what’s possible when it comes to presenting movies to audiences.

Like George Lucas was with his Star Wars movies, Cameron is very involved in making sure theater tech can keep up with his own: He’s promised Avatar 2 and its three follow-ups are making similar “crazy” advancements.

Avatar 2 is set to launch on December 16 of this year. The third film, which recently finished shooting, will arrive in 2024; the fourth and fifth are respectively scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

