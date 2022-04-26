Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid and PCR tests on Tuesday, according to her office.

Harris, who received her second booster shot on April 1, doesn’t have any symptoms.

Harris will isolate and work from home, Harris’ press secretary, Kristen Allen, said in a statement.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement said. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He said he felt “mild symptoms overnight.”

“I’m sure if I wasn’t fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!” he tweeted.

