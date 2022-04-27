Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Disney teasing more new content at CinemaCon; Kevin Feige talks “next decade” of Marvel movies

Marvel Studios

At the CinemaCon confab in Las Vegas Wednesday, it was Disney’s time to shine. The studio is reportedly showing off some 70 minutes of footage from its forthcoming slate, unspooling some 20 minutes of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness alone.

Disney is home to properties like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, and the former studio’s head. Kevin Feige. took the stage first. Whetting fans’ appetites, Feige noted that after the event, he’s off to a creative retreat where he and his team will chart out the next ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Fandango’s Erik Davis, who was in attendance, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also sneak-peeked for the crowd at the theater owners expo.

It’s anticipated that Avatar 2 will also be teased during the presentation, as will Lightyear from Disney/Pixar, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to think attendees will get their first peek at Lucasfilm’s upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

