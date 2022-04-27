Judge issues temporary restraining order preventing phase out of Title 42

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
By staff
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Judge Robert Summerhays of the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Department of Homeland Security from phasing out Title 42 for at least the next two weeks.

Title 42 is a policy instituted under the Trump administration that allowed migrants seeking asylum along the southern border to be expelled under the public health emergency authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

