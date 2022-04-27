Melissa McBride makes surprise exit from “Daryl and Carol” spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC/Jace Downs

A Walking Dead spin-off series centering on fan favorites Daryl and Carol — played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride — suffered a surprising setback, with McBride suddenly exiting the project.

It seems that the split was amicable, as AMC noted in a press release, “Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff…which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year.”

The statement continued, “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” adding, “We know fans will be disappointed by this news.”

There are still multiple spin-offs in the works from the apocalyptic show, including Isle of the Dead, a New York City-set project featuring Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan, who canonically murdered Maggie’s husband Glenn.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.