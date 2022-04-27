(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Paul Wilmer Cannaday, 69, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cannaday family.

Helen Jane Cook, 97, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Johari Garrison, 45, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Gibbs, 91, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wallace and Ruby Gusler, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Gusler family.

H. Harvey Hairfield, 83, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was originally from Martinsville. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Bliley’s Funeral Home in Richmond. The family will lay him to rest with a private service.

Janette Goins Hairston, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Roanoke, Va. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. The interment will be in Carver Memorial Gardens in Martinsville, Va. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home is in charge.

Jeremy Allen Holt, 32, of Springfield, Georgia, passed away on April 18, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery, 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, Va. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Holt Family.

Nancy Carolyn Mize, 78, of Fork Mountain, Va., passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway. Maberry Funeral Home is in charge.

Linda Mae Puckett Moore, 93, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Collinsville Church of Christ. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held the night prior, Friday, April 29, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The funeral service will be livestreamed from the

church’s website; ccocva.org/livestream. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Moore family.

Vershawn Penn, 47, of Hardy, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Alfred “Jay” Pennington, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William E. Price, 87, of Cherry Ridge Blvd, Decatur, Ga. departed from this life on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Edward J. Thomas, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Rosie E. Trent, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Williamson, 84, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements

Shirley A. Wilson, 76, of Danville, Va. died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.