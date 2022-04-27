Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentPretty in pink: Check out Margot Robbie in her 'Barbie' Dream Car
NewsEntertainment

Pretty in pink: Check out Margot Robbie in her ‘Barbie’ Dream Car

staff
By staff
0
3
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie has been given a release date of July 21, 2023, and with Warner Bros.’ announcement came the first image of Margot Robbie as the titular toy come to life.

Oscar nominee Robbie, who produced the movie, is seen smiling in the driver’s seat of a classic pink Corvette, which, as you might imagine, is Barbie’s Dream Car.

As reported, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as SNL‘s Kate McKinnon, tick…tick..BOOM!‘s Alexandra Shipp, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and And Just Like That… actor Hari Nef.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMinneapolis Police Department racial discrimination investigation concludes, findings to be released
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE