WHEE sports

Final

Miami Marlins: 5

Washington Nationals: 2

Winning Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (2-0)

Losing Pitcher: Josiah Gray (2-2)

Save: Anthony Bender (3)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (6-13)

-Yadiel Hernandez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning…Over his last 10 games, he is 12-for-34 (.353) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, two walks and three runs…He has hit safely in eight of 11 games this year.

-Juan Soto walked in the first and fourth innings…He entered the day leading Major League Baseball with 16 walks…Soto finished the game going 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored…He has reached base safely in nine of his last 12 games and in 15 of 19 contests this year.

-Keibert Ruiz went 2-for-4…It was his team-high seventh multi-hit game of the season…He has recorded multi-hit efforts in four of his last six games, going 8-for-19 (.421) with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI…Ruiz has just six strikeouts in 59 plate appearances this season.

-Josiah Gray tied a career-high, striking out 10 batters in 5.2 innings of work…It was the second time in his career that he struck out 10 batters (Also: August 7, 2021 at Atlanta)…His 5.2 innings pitched marked his longest appearance of the season and longest since he pitched 6.0 innings on October 2, 2021 vs. Boston.

MIAMI MARLINS (8-8)

-In the fourth inning, Joey Wendle put the Marlins on the board with a three-run homer, his first of the season…He has hit safely in four consecutive games and has two or more hits in three of the four…During the streak he is 7-for-16 with three doubles, a homer, four RBI, four runs, two walks and two stolen bases…He has hit safely in 12 of 14 games this year.

-Garrett Cooper had a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored…It was his second consecutive multi-hit game and third of the season…In his last 10 plate appearances he is 6-for-9 (.667) with a double, four RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

-Sandy Alcantara made his ninth career start vs. Washington and fifth at Nationals Park…He pitched 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts…In his last two starts at Nationals Park he has pitched to a 0.64 ERA (1 ER/14 IP)…His scoreless innings streak came to an end at 12.1 innings, allowing Juan Soto to score on a single in the fourth inning.

NEXT

Tha Nats continue to slide losing 5-2 to the Marlins at home last night. The Nats have lost six in a row now and are 6-13 on the season and are in last place in the NL East, eight games behind the first-place Mets. The two teams play again tonight.

The Brewers are atop the NL Central and the Giants lead in the NL West. In the American League the Blue Jays are atop the AL East, the Twins are in front in the AL Central and the Mariners are first in the AL West.