Gunman allegedly kills four in shootings spanning two Mississippi cities

Tetra Images/Getty Images

(GULFPORT, Miss.) — Four people were gunned down across two neighboring Mississippi cities Wednesday morning, allegedly by the same gunman, according to police.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:11 a.m. Wednesday at a Broadway Inn Express motel in Biloxi, police said.

Three victims — two men and one woman — were found dead at the scene, police said.

They were identified by the coroner’s office as Mohammad Moeini, 51, Chad Green, 55, and Laura Lehman, 61.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jeremy Reynolds, allegedly fled the motel in one of the victim’s cars and drove to nearby Gulfport, police said.

The second shooting — which left 52-year-old William Waltman dead — was reported in Gulfport at about 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gulfport police and the coroner’s office.

Witnesses said Reynolds fled that scene in a stolen car belonging to the city of Gulfport, police said.

Police tracked down the car and said Reynolds fled on foot to a convenience store. Two employees escaped the store as Reynolds barricaded himself inside, police said.

After multiple attempts to contact him, a SWAT team entered the store where they found Reynolds dead inside “from unknown circumstances,” police said. His autopsy has not been conducted yet, according to the coroner’s office.

A motive was not immediately clear, police said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

