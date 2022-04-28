Northeast braces for winter-like conditions, fire warnings issued for Southwest

Aaron Foster/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new red flag warning has been issued from Nevada to Oklahoma where 60 mph winds and very dry conditions could create a dangerous fire situation.

The Southwest will continue to be hammered by gusty winds until the end of the week.

The critical fire weather in the Southwest continues with red flag warnings in effect across seven states from Nevada to Texas. Dry airmass remains in place across the region with relative humidity in the single digits and surface winds 20 mph or higher; isolated gusts could reach to 60 mph.

A cold blast brought wind chills in the teens and 20s from the Midwest to the Northeast Thursday morning.

Another cold morning is expected on Friday in the Northeast, with winter-like conditions expected.

The weather will be warmer in the Northeast over the weekend.

Gusty winds and a cold air mass across the Northeast region will make it feel like temps are in the 20s and 30s.

These dry gusty winds are elevating fire danger across parts of the Northeast Friday, with red flag warnings in effect from Delaware to Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and much of New Jersey.

A new storm system is headed into the Heartland on Friday with severe weather possible, including tornadoes, from Northern Texas to Nebraska, with an enhanced risk in place just north of Oklahoma City, across eastern Kansas and into southeastern Nebraska.

Oklahoma City, Wichita and Tulsa are some of the cities in the bull’s-eye for possible tornadoes and huge hail.

This severe weather threat moves east into the Midwest by Saturday.

Paducah, St. Louis and just south of Chicago are the areas in the bull’s-eye for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornados on Saturday.

