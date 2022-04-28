Photo exhibit at Capitol shows humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Speaker’s Dining Room in the Capitol is usually filled with photographs of Nancy Pelosi’s home state of California.

But for the next six weeks, on display instead will be shocking images of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion.

Pelosi unveiled the photo exhibit Thursday, joined by other lawmakers and the Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

“It is a manifestation — an emotional time to the people of Ukraine, with a praise for their heroism that is just almost unimaginable, but so is the brutality they are suffering,” Pelosi said, describing the scenes.

The photographs showed streams of desperate civilians fleeing Ukraine amid charred and collapsed buildings, paramedics trying to save the wounded, and mass graves.

“I wish I could tell you about our talented children well on the way to their amazing successes,” the Ukrainian ambassador said. “Instead, this photographs that you see here today tell the stories of children who will never grow up. The children who were subjected to torture.”

Pelosi thanked Markatova for allowing the photos to be displayed, saying they will allow House members and their guests to witness close-up the brutality of the Russian invasion.

“It is very emotional for us to see, but that motivates us to do so much more,” Pelosi said.

The exhibit opening came as the House approved a measure 417-10 Thursday making it easier for the United States to “lend” military aid and equipment to Ukraine. All 10 votes against were cast by Republicans. It now heads to the president’s desk.

“It’s outside the circle of civilized human behavior what the Russians are doing,” Pelosi said, getting emotional as she made her way around the room taking in the photos. “You would think unimaginable, but then here it is.”

ABC News’ Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.