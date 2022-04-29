Bill Burr defends former ‘Mandalorian’ co-star Gina Carano

Netflix – Lucasfilm

(NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) To The Hollywood Reporter, stand-up comic Bill Burr talked about his career, his upcoming fifth Netflix stand-up special, Live at Red Rocks, cancel culture, and the firing of his former Mandalorian co-star, Gina Carano.

The outspoken comedian and actor won raves for playing jaded former Imperial sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld on The Mandalorian.

While speaking highly of the Disney+ show, he became “despondent,” the trade explains. “That makes me think of Gina. How cool she was as a person…”

Carano played Cara Dune on the show for two seasons. The former MMA fighter was set to star in her own spin-off series, but was fired by Lucasfilm in 2021 following controversial political posts, including supporting former President Donald Trump‘s false election fraud narrative, and comparing the online quashing of conservative political views to Nazism.

When asked if her firing was fair, Burr replied flatly, “No.”

He added, “The whole thing with Gina…That somebody’s opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f**king bizarre to me.”

Burr adds, “…Meanwhile, there are people who get paroled from prison every day who have done so much worse and they’re allowed to put their lives back together.”

