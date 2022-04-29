Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeNewsHealthNew study finds 7 hours is perfect amount of sleep for middle-aged...
NewsHealth

New study finds 7 hours is perfect amount of sleep for middle-aged people

staff
By staff
0
3
David Prahl / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — We’ve long been told that 8 hours is the magic number when it comes to the amount of sleep we should be getting. But that may not be the case for everyone.

A new study suggests that 7 hours of sleep is the optimal amount for middle- to older-aged adults. It also finds that too much sleep could be just as harmful as too little.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton appeared on Good Morning America Friday to breakdown the study’s findings:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePete Davidson bringing “fresh energy” as the face of new H&M campaign
Next articleJan. 6 committee to hold public hearings in June
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE