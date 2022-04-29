Friday, April 29, 2022
Pete Davidson bringing "fresh energy" as the face of new H&M campaign

By staff
The Pete Davidson takeover shows no signs of stopping, with the SNL player and stand-up now becoming the face of H&M.

The King of Staten Island star is apparently taking a page from current squeeze Kim Kardashian and getting into the fashion business, bringing his “fresh energy” to the retailer’s menswear campaign.

In the collab announcement, H&M says the line, “captures the fresh energy in men’s fashion, such as freedom of expression and self-confidence in personal style every single moment,” and calls it, “an invitation to turn up the volume, have fun, be bold and add fresh pieces to much-loved wardrobe favorites.”

Pete, whose new comedy series Bupkis was just picked up by streamer Peacock, called the partnership a “great experience,” adding, “The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear which is what I love about H&M.”

Henrik Nordvall, Global Business Unit Director for Menswear at H&M, says Davidson “encapsulates everything H&M loves about the new menswear mood, with his self-confidence and play with personal style.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

